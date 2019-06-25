× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-25-19: “Illinois became the 11th state in the nation to legalize marijuana, so in an instant the city no longer smells like a sewer, it now smells like your downstairs neighbor”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lightfoot touring the current police academy, Illinois becoming the 11th state in the nation to legalize marijuana, rising lake levels causing trouble for lakefront infrastructure, the film world buzzing about a possible new “The Matrix” trilogy, the Rolling Stones playing another show in Chicago tonight, the Cubs rolling to another victory at Wrigley, the Sox blowing a lead to the Red Sox in Boston and the Blackhawks trading for veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan.