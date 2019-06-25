× Kim Goldman on her new OJ podcast, drugged driving, is obesity covered by the ADA and more

Returning guest NYT best selling author and advocate Kim Goldman joins Rich and Tina to discuss her brother Ron Goldman and her new podcast “Confronting O.J. Simpson.”

Sheriff Jack Campbell from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association discusses the hazards of cannabis-related impairment drivers.

Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel employment attorney Kimberly Ross discusses a significant decision involving obesity under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Chicago Volunteer Legal Services Director Matt Pollock and WGN Radio host and executive producer Mike Heidemann join Rich and Tina to discuss breaking legal news involving a SEAL war crimes trial, an 81-year-old bank robber, U.S. Soccer women’s team discrimination lawsuit, the Rolling Stones and more.