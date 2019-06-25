Impractical Jokers Star Murr now a Sci-Fi Author | Steve Cochran Everything Podcast

Posted 7:10 AM, June 25, 2019

James Murray attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Steve Cochran Everything Podcast welcomes on Impractical Jokers star, James “Murr” Murray!  The comedic actor has built an incredible carer with his real life friends on the TruTV show “Impractical Jokers” and now takes flight as a Sci-Fi Author.  His new book The Brink: An Awakened Novel (By James S. Murray and Darren Wearmouth) has hit the shelves to an amazing audience reaction.  Steve Cochran chats about his upbringing and how he was able to connect his passions of comedy and sci-fi.

