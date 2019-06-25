× Hometown Voices with Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures at Lisle Eyes to the Skies – July 5

Up, up and away to our second summer stop of the WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies Festival!

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures broadcast live from the festival on Friday, July 5 from 3pm – 6pm.

Don’t miss one of Lisle’s most treasured festivals, July 4 – 6, 2019! Eyes to the Skies features morning and evening hot air balloon launches, tethered balloon rides (weather-permitting), two stages of live music, nightly fireworks, a children’s area filled with activities for kids of all ages, a craft fair and over 50 food vendors.

Eyes to the Skies tickets are on sale now at eyestotheskies.org, with proceeds benefiting local charities.

Festival admission is $10 per person and children 8 and under are free. Veterans and active military receive free admission by showing a valid photo ID at the entrance. The proceeds from the festival are donated to charity.

Eyes to the Skies Festival is located in Lisle Community Park at 1825 Short Street. Free parking is available at remote lots with shuttle bus service to the festival grounds.