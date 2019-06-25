Highlights: Red Sox 6 – White Sox 3 – 6/25/19

Posted 11:49 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, June 25, 2019

Chicago White Sox's James McCann, right, beats the tag by Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez to score on a single by Eloy Jimenez during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox – June 25, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.