Getting to know comedian Jacqueline Novak

Today, Bill and Wendy sit down with comedian and author Jacqueline Novak. Novak has performed stand-up on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and in her own half-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. They talk to her about her career in comedy, what writing her first book was like, her mental health experiences, her new Off-Broadway comedy Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, which debuts July 10 at The Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village in New York, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.