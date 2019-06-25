RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 14: Calvin de Haan #44 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal on Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 14, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
General Manager Stan Bowman is confident about the upcoming Blackhawks season
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 14: Calvin de Haan #44 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal on Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 14, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the selections the team made in the NHL Draft as well as the recent trade that brought defenseman Calvin de Haan to Chicago. Stan likes the moves the team has made so, but knows the offseason is just getting underway.