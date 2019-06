× Blackhawks announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced their 2019-2020 regular season schedule. In addition, the team’s annual Training Camp Festival will take place on Sunday, September 15. Single-game tickets for the team’s regular-season home games at the United Center will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 20 at noon on blackhawks.com. The full 2019-20 season’s promotional schedule, including gameday giveaways and special events, will be released at a later date.

Fri. Oct 4 1:00 PM at Philadelphia* Thu. Oct 10 7:30 PM SAN JOSE Sat. Oct 12 6:00 PM WINNIPEG Mon. Oct 14 7:30 PM EDMONTON Fri. Oct 18 7:30 PM COLUMBUS Sun. Oct 20 6:00 PM WASHINGTON Tue. Oct 22 7:30 PM VEGAS Thu. Oct 24 7:30 PM PHILADELPHIA Sat. Oct 26 12:00 PM at Carolina Sun. Oct 27 6:00 PM LOS ANGELES Tue. Oct 29 7:00 PM at Nashville Sat. Nov 2 9:30 PM at Los Angeles Sun. Nov 3 7:30 PM at Anaheim Tue. Nov 5 9:30 PM at San Jose Thu. Nov 7 7:30 PM VANCOUVER Sat. Nov 9 6:00 PM at Pittsburgh Sun. Nov 10 6:00 PM TORONTO Wed. Nov 13 9:00 PM at Vegas Sat. Nov 16 7:00 PM at Nashville Sun. Nov 17 6:00 PM BUFFALO Tue. Nov 19 7:30 PM CAROLINA Thu. Nov 21 7:30 PM TAMPA BAY Sat. Nov 23 7:00 PM at Dallas Tue. Nov 26 7:30 PM DALLAS Fri. Nov 29 3:00 PM COLORADO Sat. Nov 30 8:00 PM at Colorado Mon. Dec 2 7:30 PM ST. LOUIS Thu. Dec 5 6:00 PM at Boston Fri. Dec 6 6:00 PM at New Jersey Sun. Dec 8 6:00 PM ARIZONA Tue. Dec 10 9:00 PM at Vegas Thu. Dec 12 8:00 PM at Arizona Sat. Dec 14 7:00 PM at St. Louis Sun. Dec 15 6:00 PM MINNESOTA Wed. Dec 18 7:00 PM COLORADO Thu. Dec 19 7:00 PM at Winnipeg Sat. Dec 21 8:00 PM at Colorado Mon. Dec 23 7:30 PM NEW JERSEY Fri. Dec 27 7:30 PM N.Y. ISLANDERS Sun. Dec 29 4:00 PM at Columbus Tue. Dec 31 8:00 PM at Calgary Thu. Jan 2 9:00 PM at Vancouver Sun. Jan 5 6:30 PM DETROIT Tue. Jan 7 7:30 PM CALGARY Thu. Jan 9 7:30 PM NASHVILLE Sat. Jan 11 7:30 PM ANAHEIM Tue. Jan 14 6:30 PM at Ottawa Wed. Jan 15 6:30 PM at Montreal Sat. Jan 18 6:00 PM at Toronto Sun. Jan 19 6:00 PM WINNIPEG Tue. Jan 21 7:30 PM FLORIDA Sat. Feb 1 7:00 PM at Arizona Tue. Feb 4 7:00 PM at Minnesota Wed. Feb 5 7:00 PM BOSTON Sun. Feb 9 6:00 PM at Winnipeg Tue. Feb 11 8:00 PM at Edmonton Wed. Feb 12 9:30 PM at Vancouver Sat. Feb 15 9:00 PM at Calgary Sun. Feb 16 7:30 PM at Winnipeg Wed. Feb 19 7:00 PM N.Y. RANGERS Fri. Feb 21 7:30 PM NASHVILLE Sun. Feb 23 2:00 PM at Dallas Tue. Feb 25 7:00 PM at St. Louis Thu. Feb 27 6:00 PM at Tampa Bay Sat. Feb 29 5:00 PM at Florida Tue. Mar 3 7:30 PM ANAHEIM Thu. Mar 5 7:30 PM EDMONTON Fri. Mar 6 6:30 PM at Detroit Sun. Mar 8 6:00 PM ST. LOUIS Wed. Mar 11 7:00 PM SAN JOSE Fri. Mar 13 7:30 PM OTTAWA Sat. Mar 14 6:00 PM at Washington Tue. Mar 17 7:00 PM at Minnesota Thu. Mar 19 7:30 PM MINNESOTA Sat. Mar 21 1:00 PM at Buffalo Sun. Mar 22 6:00 PM NASHVILLE Wed. Mar 25 7:00 PM PITTSBURGH Fri. Mar 27 7:30 PM DALLAS Sun. Mar 29 2:00 PM LOS ANGELES Tue. Mar 31 7:30 PM MONTREAL Thu. Apr 2 6:00 PM at N.Y. Islanders** Sat. Apr 4 12:00 PM at N.Y. Rangers

*2019 NHL Global Series played at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic | **Game to be played at Nassau Coliseum