Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.25.19: Tinley Park, Tech Tuesday News, Steve Dale, and Comedian Jacqueline Novak

Mayor of Tinley Park Jacob Vandenberg and Patrick Hoban, Tinley Park’s Economic Development Manager, joins the show to give us the scoop on everything Tinley Park has to offer, including a wide range of entertainment options, cultural opportunities, recreational activities, and more. Roger Cheng from CNET shares the latest in tech news. Steve Dale has top pet safety tips for the Fourth of July. Plus, comedian, actress, and author Jacqueline Novak is in the house.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.