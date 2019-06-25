× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 6.25.19: What ever happened to Bill’s old dryer?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss rare facts about Michael Jackson, what happened to Bill’s old dryer, why a delivery crew decided to dump a woman’s new sofa on her lawn after they can’t get it through her door, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.