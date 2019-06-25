× 4th of July pet safety tips with noted pet expert Steve Dale

Most people love the Fourth of July fireworks, however, it can be a really stressful time for our pets. Noted pet expert joins the Bill and Wendy show to share some important tips on how to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday. They also discuss how to keep pets safe from appliances in your home, CBD oil for pets, and more.

