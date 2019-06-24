Wintrust Business Lunch 6/24/19: Buying A Couch Online, Expunging Student Debt, & Nat. Safety Council on E-Scooters

Posted 1:21 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, June 24, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 6/24/19

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Buying new furniture can be very time consuming and expensive, but Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis explained to Steve Bertrand that buying the living room’s bulkiest item can be cheap and delivered straight to the front door with Burrow. Ilyce Glink is sorting through the possibility of the U.S. Government forgiving American’s of their student debt, and Amy Guth is helping scooter riders stay safe by sharing the National Safety Council’s stance on the popular transportation devices.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.