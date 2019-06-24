× White Reaper | ‘The World’s Best American Band’ Shares Their Remarkable Journey Over A Bottle of Josh Wine

(Recorded before White Reaper’s performance on November 2017 at Metro Chicago)

White Reaper’s Tony Esposito (lead singer and guitar) and Nick Wilkerson (drummer) chat with Sound Sessions host Michael Heidemann before their headlining show at Chicago’s Metro. The band had been on quite the journey leading up to the show promoting (at the time) their album, The World’s Best American Band. We chat about the creation of their unique sound, life on the road and their affection towards Josh wine… A type of wine that this podcast host is also quite the fan. Since then they have headlined countless venues and continue to spread their contagiously catchy punk rock sound across the globe.

Host – Michael Heidemann

