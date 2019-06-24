The Village of Tinley Park rolls out the Canarble Wagon

Posted 11:03 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02PM, June 24, 2019

Richard Roeper, Anna Davlantes, Tinley Park Mayor Jacob Vandenberg, and Roe Conn

Tinley Park Mayor Jacob Vandenberg Rolls Out The Canarble Wagon
Joining Mayor Vandenberg are various representatives from Tinley Park’s ‘Ale Trail,’ including Jim Richert of Banging Gavel Brewery, Pamela Pietrowsky from Hailstorm Brewing, Kayla and Larry Hough from Soundgrowler Brewing Co., and Matt Voelker of Tribes Ale House.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.