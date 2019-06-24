× The Top Five@5 (06/24/19): CPD releases Smollett files, Willie Cochran says he made a mistake by pleading guilty, Nik Wallenda wants to walk across an active volcano, Mick Jagger calls out Ed Burke, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, June 24th, 2019:

A federal judge sentences former Chicago alderman Willie Cochran to one year in prison and two years supervised release. He was indicted more than two years ago on 15 counts of theft, bribery, and extortion. Nik Wallenda in an interview with ‘Good Morning America’, says that he now wants to walk the tightrope across an active volcano. Mick Jagger calls out Ed Burke during his live set at Soldier Field, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3651926/3651926_2019-06-25-000126.64kmono.mp3

