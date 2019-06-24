× The Opening Bell 6/24/19: “You Can Have Culture By Design or By Default”

The jobs market is red hot right now, but has the process of finding good candidates gotten any better? Adam Robinson (CEO of Hireology) sat down with Steve Grzanich about the technology his company created to help make the job hiring process easier and the most important factors for employees when choosing a new employers. Anne Hatfield (Director of State and Local Communications at Walmart) then discussed the opportunity that Walmart gave 26 Illinois companies to get their products on the shelves of America’s biggest retailer.