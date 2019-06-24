The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.24.19: The world’s fastest man, Judge Sheila O’Brien on Jussie Smollett, and craft beer in Englewood

John Williams opens up the show by talking about a recent book he began reading entitled The World’s Fastest Man, a story about Major Taylor, a talented cyclist who fought racism all his life. Next, John speaks to former Illinois Appellate Court Judge Sheila O’Brien who explains the process of appointing a special prosecutor in the dismissed Jussie Smollett case. Finally, John speaks to Englewood Brews Co-Founders Steve Marchese and Lesley Roth.

