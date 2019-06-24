The John Williams NewsClick: Would you beg for forgiveness?

Posted 4:44 PM, June 24, 2019, by

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., flanked by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., right, calls for legislation to cancel all student debt, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 24, 2019. Sanders called the student debt burden in this country the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation, the millennial generation, to a lifetime of debt for the crime of doing the right thing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.