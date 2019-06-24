× Steve Cochran Show with guest host Justin Kaufmann at WGN-TV Morning News 4th Annual Block Party in Naperville – July 12

On Friday, July 12 from 6am – 10am, WGN Morning News is taking “the show on the road” for its fourth annual WGN-TV Morning News Block Party Extravaganza at 200 W. Jefferson Avenue in Naperville!

And WGN Radio will be there, too, with a live broadcast of the Steve Cochran Show, featuring guest host Justin Kaufmann.

Starting at 6am, WGN-TV’s Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Marcus Leshock, Sarah Jindra and announcer Mike Toomey will all be live outside Nichols Library.

The fun includes great music by lovelytheband and The Strumbellas, dunk tanks, bounce houses, a “Block Party” parade (WGN style), and more fun and surprises that will also be seen live Friday, July 12, on WGN Morning News.