Steve Cochran Full Show 6.24.19: Oui Oui Steve Cochran!

Posted 12:36 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, June 24, 2019

Steve Cochran getting ready to prepare his turkey

Today on the Steve Cochran show we bring on Dr. Most to remind all the men in our lives to… “go see the doctor!” Then, all the way from Canada we are joined by the Blackhawk’s newest recruit Kirby Dach to share with us the experience of being drafted into the NHL.  Kirby Dach shares his insight into the league as well as what he hopes to bring to the team this season.  And from the hit show America’s Got Talent, we bring on Chicago’s own Andy Rowell to talk about his hilarious appearance on the show.  All this and more!

