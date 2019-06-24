× Roe Conn Full Show (6/24/19): New Blackhawk Kirby Dach is welcomed to Chicago, the Top Five@5 feats. new Smollett tape, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, June 24th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on disturbing reports of teenagers having to sleep on the floor of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services office building in the South Loop; Odelson and Sterk, Ltd.’s founding partner & a leading expert in governmental/election law, Burt Odelson explains the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, gerrymandering, and a residency question on the 2020 census; the Chicago Blackhawks third-overall pick in 2019 draft Kirby Dach talks about being in Chicago for the first time, and the Top Five@5 features newly-released audio from bodycams worn by officers responding to former Empire star Jussie Smollett’s apartment the night he was allegedly assaulted.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3651938/3651938_2019-06-25-003038.64kmono.mp3

