× Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes & WGN Radio present American Football in London

Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes & WGN Radio present American Football in London

6-day Private Group Journey

Departs Chicago on October 3, 2019

Departure: Departs from Chicago on October 3, 2019. $4,599.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on Aer Lingus and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $999.*

Accommodations:

London – 4 nights, 4-Star Radisson Edwardian Kenilworth

Inclusions:

Round-trip air from Chicago to London on Aer Lingus

English speaking guide during sightseeing and excursions

Accommodations of 4 nights in London at 4-Star Radisson Edwardian Kenilworth

Full English breakfast daily, except day of arrival

Three-course welcome dinner in a local London restaurant

Luxury coaches for all transfers and sightseeing as outlined in the itinerary

London City Tour

Tower of London

Champagne Trip on London Eye

Windsor Castle

Secret Food tour in London

Premium ticket to the Chicago Bears vs. the Oakland Raiders game. Hospitality package includes pre-game food, seated ticket in East Stand Premium Level 3, early entry and special entrance to the game, half-time complimentary drink.**

24-hour London Travelcard

London Pub Crawl, including pub dinner**

Portfolio of documents

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency customer service while in England

This is a limited time offer. Must book and deposit by June 27, 2019. Availability is limited. For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 30 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $999. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on Aer Lingus. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

**You must be of legal age to consume alcohol; valid identification required for consumption of alcohol.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (OCTOBER 3) – USA / LONDON: Fly overnight on your transatlantic flight from Chicago to London, England.

DAY 2 (OCTOBER 4) – LONDON: After arriving in London, meet with your tour director and shortly afterwards depart on a sightseeing tour of London. Your guided tour will include views of London landmarks such as Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben), Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, The Shard, and others. Visit the Tower of London, where the Beefeaters guard the dazzling Crown Jewels and where you will gain excellent views of Tower Bridge from the Medieval Palace. Finish your day aboard the iconic London Eye. Enjoy a glass of chilled Pommery Brut Royal Champagne served by your host as you admire landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, and Big Ben. Afterwards, transfer to your hotel. This evening enjoy a welcome dinner in a local restaurant. (D)

DAY 3 (OCTOBER 5) – WINDSOR & LONDON FOOD EXPERIENCE: Enjoy breakfast. Depart from London and make your way towards Windsor Castle, the largest inhabited castle in the world, and the Queen’s favorite residence. Subject to opening restrictions, you may see the State Apartments, St. George’s Chapel, and Queen Mary’s Doll’s House. Afterwards, return to London and depart on a Secret Food walking tour that takes you past lots of historic parts of London including quirky pubs, Borough Market and The Shard. You will discover lots of local knowledge whilst enjoying lots of gorgeous food all in the London Bridge area. The remainder of your afternoon and evening are free. (B/L)

DAY 4 (OCTOBER 6) – BEARS VS. RAIDERS: Enjoy breakfast in your hotel followed by some free time to explore London. This afternoon meet back at your hotel and transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London where the Chicago Bears take on the Oakland Raiders. Enjoy Premium East Stand Hospitality including pre-game food, and seating in East Premium Level 3. After the game, transfer back to your hotel for overnight. (B)

DAY 5 (OCTOBER 7) – LONDON AT LEISURE / PUB CRAWL: Enjoy breakfast followed by a free day to explore London on your own with a Travelcard enabling use of London’s tubes and iconic red buses. This evening, meet back in your hotel and depart on an evening pub crawl, visiting three well known pubs in London: Enjoy a drink in each of the pubs, and dinner in one. Afterwards, make your way back to your hotel for overnight. (B/D)

DAY 6 (OCTOBER 8) – LONDON / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to London as you transfer to the airport where, after check-in, you will have plenty of time for your last-minute duty free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here to book your tour!