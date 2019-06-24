× Rick Steves: It’s time to stop debating climate change

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by travel guru Rick Steves. Rick talks about his Climate Smart Commitment program, which will donate $1 million to climate-smart agriculture, conservation, and agroforestry projects in underdeveloped countries, so that the 30,000 people who travel with Rick Steves’ Europe tours each year will fly to Europe and back with no carbon footprint. He says we need to move on from debating the existence of climate change to debating actions to solve the problem.

