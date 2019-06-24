× Nick Digilio 6.24.19 | Reviews of “Toy Story 4”, “Child’s Play” and more, 30 Years of Tim Burton’s “Batman”, The Best Mobsters of Film and TV

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Late Night”, “The Dead Don’t Die”, “Shaft” and “MIB: International”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Child’s Play”, “Being Frank”, “Toy Story 4”

Hour 3:

+ 30 Years of Tim Burton’s Batman

Hour 4:

+ Best Mobsters of Film and TV

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)