MVPP: Lurie Children’s Hospital is creating a new outpatient clinic and lounge

Posted 12:44 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01AM, June 24, 2019

Lurie

Representatives of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and NRG representatives to dedicate the NRG Family Lounge. NRG is donating $1 million for the lounge. The lounge will feature an outpatient clinic and three individual waiting areas. Keri Murschell (Director, Innovation and Customer Service, NRG Retail East) and Dr. Aimen Shaaban (Director, Chicago Institute for Fetal Health) joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the importance of donating to this cause.

