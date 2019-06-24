× MVPP: Lurie Children’s Hospital is creating a new outpatient clinic and lounge

Representatives of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and NRG representatives to dedicate the NRG Family Lounge. NRG is donating $1 million for the lounge. The lounge will feature an outpatient clinic and three individual waiting areas. Keri Murschell (Director, Innovation and Customer Service, NRG Retail East) and Dr. Aimen Shaaban (Director, Chicago Institute for Fetal Health) joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the importance of donating to this cause.