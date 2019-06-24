Monday Morning Movie Reviews 6.24.19 | “Toy Story 4”, “Child’s Play” and more

Posted 4:22 AM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:01AM, June 24, 2019

Actor Tom Hanks poses for photographers with his Toy Story character 'Woody', upon arrival at the screening for 'Toy Story 4' in London, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

This week on the Monday Morning Movie Reviews,  critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy join Nick Digilio to catch up on last weeks releases “Late Night” and “The Dead Don’t Die”, Pixar’s latest sequel “Toy Story 4” and the horror  reboot “Child’s Play”.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.