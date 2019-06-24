× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-24-19: “You are ruining Instagram if you are taking a video from the rafters of Mick Jagger looking like an ant. Don’t do that”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Alderman Willie Cochran being sentenced to 1 year in prison, Father Pfleger saying Yo-Yo Ma bailed on a concert at St. Sabina, President Trump criticizing Chicago in some tweets over the weekend, Bernie Sanders saying if he’s elected president he will wipe out all student loan debt, the Lake County Civil War Days being canceled (again), the Rolling Stones playing another Chicago show, the Cubs splitting their series against the Mets, the White Sox losing 2 of 3 to the Rangers (Rangers baseball!), White Sox prospect Zack Collins hitting a home run in his first official at bat and the Chicago Blackhawks drafting Kirby Dach.