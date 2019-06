× ‘I’m thrilled to be here’ – Newly-drafted Chicago Blackhawk Kirby Dach in-studio with Steve Cochran

Newly-drafted Chicago Blackhawk Kirby Dach joins the Steve Cochran Show live in-studio to talk about the experience of joining the National Hockey League as an 18-year-old. They chat about his first impressions of Chicago and the benefits he will bring to the Blackhawks during the 2019-20 season.