It’s the sixth year that Walmart is opening it’s B2B doors for their “Open Call” competition and Anne Hatfield (Director of State and Local Communications at Walmart) told Steve Grzanich that four of the 26 Illinois companies that competed for a deal instantly made an impact. The two talked about the grassroots program that is continuing the search for new U.S. made products and continue their push for adding more American products for customers.