Highlights: Red Sox 6 – White Sox 5 – 6/24/19

Posted 11:33 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54PM, June 24, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu follows through on his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox – June 24, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.