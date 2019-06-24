× Eric Zorn on the Jussie Smollett saga and his newfound love of the Ventra card

He is the greatest father in all the land. The GREAT Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. On Friday, an independent counsel was appointed to look into the Jussie Smollett case. Eric shares his opinion on what he thinks will happen next in the case. They also discuss Eric’s newfound love for the Ventra transit card.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.