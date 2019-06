× “Elton Jim” notices and wonders why suddenly EVERYONE on TV is sipping wine

In this 161th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano chats with regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, about how suddenly everyone on TV — especially women — are now seen drinking, sipping, or at least holding the latest status symbol — a glass of wine (mostly white). Jim admits being a “wine snob” and wonders why and when this new fad started…and most importantly…when will it end!