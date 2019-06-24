× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.24.19: Comedy for Climate Change

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy welcome back their buddy old pal, Steve Bertrand from Switzerland. They also try to convince Wendy to buy tickets to see The Rolling Stones at Soldier Field tomorrow. Then they give away a pair of tickets to see Bob Seger to a listener. Rick Steves talks about his new Climate Change Commitment program. And, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joins us and he has a couple of things on his mind.

