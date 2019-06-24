× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 6.24.19: A-ha

It’s time for the bonus hour. Today, Bill and Wendy talk about Bill’s favorite Norwegian band, A-ha. Then, WGN’s Ryan Burrow stops by to talk about his repelling experience in Schaumburg over the weekend with Lauren Lapka. They also discuss Nik Wallenda’s live highwire act in Times Square on Sunday and Toys ‘R Us comeback.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.