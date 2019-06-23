WGN Radio Theatre #397: Gunsmoke & Have Gun-Will Travel

Posted 2:05 AM, June 23, 2019

PHOTO: Lisa Wolf and Carl Amari in front of the historic Tribune Tower WGN letters.

Carl Amari and  Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 22, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: Belle’s Back” Starring: William Conrad; (09-09-56).  For our final episode of the night we have: “Have Gun-Will Travel: About Face” Starring: John Dehner; (12-27-59).

