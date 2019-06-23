× WGN Radio Theatre #397: Gunsmoke & Have Gun-Will Travel

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 22, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: Belle’s Back” Starring: William Conrad; (09-09-56). For our final episode of the night we have: “Have Gun-Will Travel: About Face” Starring: John Dehner; (12-27-59).

