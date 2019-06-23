× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/23/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks to Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association (IMA), about the recently adjourned legislative session and what’s to come when working with Governor Pritzker as the year progresses. As the IMA just completed a new study titled “Manufacturing Matters”, Mark discusses the results and explains just how vital the manufacturing sector is for the state.

Next, Rick speaks with Robert Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor, on city labor issues including the workplace scheduling ordinance and fair work week laws. Robert also talks about the on-going fight for $15 minimum wage in Chicago by 2021 and the importance of making the city more inclusive and economically viable.

Then, Rick is joined by Former Chicago State Representative, Mike McAuliffe, to discuss his resignation. As the lone Chicago Republican in the IL House after 23 years, Mike talks about his decision and the reasons why he resigned; the changes he’s seen in Springfield; and where he sees the Republican Party going in the future.