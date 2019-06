× The Manufacturing Matters Survey highlights just how crucial manufacturing is for IL

Rick Pearson talks to Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association (IMA), about the recently adjourned legislative session and what’s to come when working with Governor Pritzker as the year progresses. As the IMA just completed a new study titled “Manufacturing Matters”, Mark discusses the results and explains just how vital the manufacturing sector is for the state.