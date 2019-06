× Steve Dale 6/23/2019 Full Show

Steve Dale speaks with Amanda Smith about the bacterial disease Leptospirosis. Amanda shares results from her studies; debunks common myths associated with the disease; and much more.

Dr. Craig Prior also joins the show to talk parasites, tick diseases and the importance of protecting our pets, and his ideas to combat heart warm disease and other viruses that can harm our pets and ultimately effect our families.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv