Raining Cats & Dogs and The Origin Of Many Other Common Phrases

Grant Barrett is a lexicographer specializing in slang, jargon and new usage. He is also co-host and co-producer of the nationwide public radio show A Way With Words, and author of Perfect English Grammar. Grant joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about common language mistakes and the fascinating history behind many common phrases.

