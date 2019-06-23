× Karen Conti | Full Show 6/23/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off discussing the Michigan man that won an $80 million dollar jackpot but had to legally split it with his ex-wife. The Windy City Nanny, Florence Romano joins Karen to talk about the obscene salary amounts top-tier career nannies are making. Finally, lexicographer Grant Barrett shares common language mistakes and stories behind some common phrases.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.