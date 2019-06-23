Juke Box Hero: Mick Jones of Legendary Rock Band ‘Foreigner’

PHOTO: Mick Jones of the band Foreigner performs in concert during the ‘Soundtrack of Summer Tour 2014’ at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Thursday, July 3, 2014, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Dave Plier talks to Mick Jones, founder, songwriter & lead guitarist for legendary rock band ‘Foreigner’, who has been the band’s driving force since its inception over 40 years ago, recruiting band members, and he’s written or co-written all of the group’s hit songs including “Urgent,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and “Cold As Ice.” For more information on the band, visit foreigneronline.com.

