× Juke Box Hero: Mick Jones of Legendary Rock Band ‘Foreigner’

Dave Plier talks to Mick Jones, founder, songwriter & lead guitarist for legendary rock band ‘Foreigner’, who has been the band’s driving force since its inception over 40 years ago, recruiting band members, and he’s written or co-written all of the group’s hit songs including “Urgent,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and “Cold As Ice.” For more information on the band, visit foreigneronline.com.