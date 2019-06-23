× How Qualified Does Your Nanny Need To Be?

People are paying $200,000 a year for top-tier, career nannies who have experience and certifications in professional newborn care, child development, and multi-lingual skills. Is that kind of salary necessary for quality childcare? Florence Romano, The Windy City Nanny and author of Nanny and Me, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about what’s right for your family’s nanny needs.

