Highlights: Rangers 7 – White Sox 4- 6/23/19

Posted 7:44 PM, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40PM, June 23, 2019

Chicago White Sox Jose Abreu (79) and Leury Garcia (28) are greeted in the dugout by bench coach Joe McEwing (47) after scoring against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 23, 2019. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers – June 23, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.