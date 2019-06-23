Highlights: Rangers 6 – White Sox 5 – 6/22/19

Posted 12:19 AM, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04AM, June 23, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) points skyward as he crosses the plate in front of Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers – June 22, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.