Dean Richards' Sunday Morning | June 23, 2019 | Larry Potash, Rolling Stones, Spiderman, & Caring for You Garden!

Join Dean today for a jam-packed show!

Dean starts things off with WGN’s Larry Potash to discuss the latest episode of his new show, Backstory with Larry Potash. Then, Darryl Jones, the bassist for the Rolling Stones, chats with Dean about his Chicago roots, his favorite songs to perform, his enjoyable relationship with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and working with this iconic rock group. Tom Dugan, writer and actor of Wiesenthal, a play about the life and work of Nazi-hunter Simon Wiesenthal, speaks with Dean about his performance, playing at the North Shore Center for Performance Arts in Skokie from June 26th to 30th. Dean shares his interview with the stars of the new film, Spiderman: Far From Home; Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. Finally, Jim Fizzell, horticulturalist and long-time WGN contributor, checks in with Dean to answer your questions on how to grow and care for your garden.