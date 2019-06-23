Brian Noonan Show 6/23/19: American pale ale, Schwarzbier, and Barleywine beer reviews on “At the Breweries”

A variety of beers in-studio for "At the Breweries" with Brian Noonan (Photo credit: Cody Gough / WGN Radio Chicago)

Brian describes his experience seeing the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field over the weekend, then presents another edition of the monthly beer segment “At the Breweries” with friends from Goose Island Brewery and Revolution Brewing.

Brian kicks off the show with a story about his seemingly never-ending move into a new house, as well as his review of the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field. He also has his producer, Cody Gough, explain why he turned down a ticket to see the legendary rock group on Friday.

Then, Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana and Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers join Brian in-studio for another edition of “At the Breweries.” They bring American pale ale, Schwarzbier, and Barleywine beers for the crew to sample in-studio as they educate and entertain in their monthly craft beer conversation.

