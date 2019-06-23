× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan Full Show 06/23/19

Tonight on After Hours:

Rick has a full show this evening starting with Mark Caro discussing his book, “Behind the Laughter: A Comedian’s Tale of Tragedy and Hope.” We are then treated to an interlude with the amazing sounds of Bonnie Koloc! Then, Lorraine Devon Wilke discusses her new book, “The Alchemy of Noise.” The show concludes with Tony Fitzpatrick along with bird loving naturalists Greg Neice and Jeff Skrentny talking about the Montrose bird-concert controversy.

Listen to the full show here:

