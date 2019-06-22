× White Sox Weekly 06/22/19: Nick Madrigal Promoted, Zack Collins Recaps His First Home Run and more!

It was a BIG week for some of the White Sox youngest players. Between Nick Madrigal getting promoted, Zack Collins smacking his first home run, and Eloy Jimenez homering against his former team in the Chicago Cubs. Mark Carman breaks it all down and also chats with Rich King of WGN-TV and Scott Merkin of MLB.com.