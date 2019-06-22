PHOTO: Chicago White Sox's Zack Collins smiles in the dugout after hitting a three run home run off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 21, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
White Sox Weekly 06/22/19: Nick Madrigal Promoted, Zack Collins Recaps His First Home Run and more!
It was a BIG week for some of the White Sox youngest players. Between Nick Madrigal getting promoted, Zack Collins smacking his first home run, and Eloy Jimenez homering against his former team in the Chicago Cubs. Mark Carman breaks it all down and also chats with Rich King of WGN-TV and Scott Merkin of MLB.com.