× No Coast Cinema 6.22.19 | Metal Movie Nights with Chris Larkin

It’s a special Saturday night episode of No Coast Cinema! Tom and Conor sit down with Chris Larkin to discuss his Metal Movie Nights screening series sponsored by 3 Floyds Brewing Company held at the greatest movie theater in Chicago, the Music Box. Bringing you oft-forgotten gems from the realms of horror and obscure cult oddities, Chris is screening Highway to Hell tonight at 10pm. It’s a night full of heavy metal featuring a DJ, an award-winning short from the Cinepocalypse film festival, and Highway to Hell – it’s a night full of cinema you won’t get to see anywhere else. Together they also touch on Shin Godzilla, Blade Runner and Joe Bob Briggs.