No Coast Cinema 6.22.19 | Metal Movie Nights with Chris Larkin

Posted 2:35 PM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, June 22, 2019

It’s a special Saturday night episode of No Coast Cinema! Tom and Conor sit down with Chris Larkin to discuss his Metal Movie Nights screening series sponsored by 3 Floyds Brewing Company held at the greatest movie theater in Chicago, the Music Box. Bringing you oft-forgotten gems from the realms of horror and obscure cult oddities, Chris is screening Highway to Hell tonight at 10pm. It’s a night full of heavy metal featuring a DJ, an award-winning short from the Cinepocalypse film festival, and Highway to Hell – it’s a night full of cinema you won’t get to see anywhere else. Together they also touch on Shin Godzilla, Blade Runner and Joe Bob Briggs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.